Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NCBS) EPS Estimated At $1.15; MTBC, Inc. (MTBC) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medical Transcription Billing has $7.5 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.75’s average target is 50.33% above currents $4.49 stock price. Medical Transcription Billing had 2 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Dougherty. See MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Dougherty Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Initiate

Analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) to report $1.15 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.50% from last quarter’s $1.09 EPS. NCBS’s profit would be $10.75M giving it 14.83 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.36 EPS previously, Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.’s analysts see -15.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.22. About 27,973 shares traded. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) has risen 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NCBS News: 16/03/2018 Capgemini Names Patrick Nicolet as Chief Technology Officer

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 5,878 shares traded. MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) has risen 0.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTBC News: 07/05/2018 – MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ORION’S ASSETS EQUAL TO APPROXIMATELY BETWEEN $10-12 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING – PURCHASE PRICE, WHICH CO EXPECTS TO PAY FROM AVAILABLE CASH BALANCE, IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $10 AND $12 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MTBC TO BUY ORION HEALTHCORP; 07/05/2018 – MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING – APA TO ACQUIRE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL REVENUE CYCLE, PRACTICE MANAGEMENT, GROUP PURCHASING ORGANIZATION ASSETS OF ORION; 07/05/2018 – MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING – CO TO BUY MOST OF ORION’S ASSETS, INCLUDING CUSTOMER CONTRACTS, OTHERS EXCEPT FOR THOSE THAT ARE EXPRESSLY ASSUMED; 07/05/2018 – MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING SAYS ON MAY 4, EXECUTED APA TO BUY ASSETS OF ORION HEALTHCORP, 13 OF ITS AFFILIATES – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING SAYS PURCHASE PRICE FOR ORION ASSETS WILL BE PAID IN CASH, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN SPECIFIED LIABILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING – ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO BUY ASSETS OF ORION HEALTHCORP AND 13 OF ITS AFFILIATE COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – MTBC Was the Primary Bidder in a Section 363 Sale of Orion Assets Under U.S. Bankruptcy Code; 02/04/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Practice Fusion Joins MTBC

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp., a healthcare information technology company, provides an integrated suite of Web solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $54.03 million. It principally offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management solutions and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health record solutions, which enables clients to reduce paperwork and qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides ChartsPro, a Web EHR solution; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; clearinghouse services, which enables clients to track claim status and includes batch electronic claim and payment transaction clearing services, as well as Web access for claim corrections; and electronic data interchange management system that audits, manages, and controls the exchange of information.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $637.56 million. The firm accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It has a 13.23 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.