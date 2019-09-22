Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has 37.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has 11.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.70% 1.40% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. N/A 62 12.72 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.82 2.49

The potential upside of the competitors is 44.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.95% 3.86% 7.72% 19.47% 17.23% 34.65% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Nicolet Bankshares Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.65. Competitively, Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s competitors are 6.72% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s competitors beat Nicolet Bankshares Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural (AG) production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and services retirement plans. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; personal loans; on-line services, such as commercial, retail, and trust on-line banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks, and the U.S. savings bonds. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36 branches located in 11 Wisconsin counties, including Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Marinette, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Oneida, Price, and Vilas; and in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.