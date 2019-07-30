Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NCBS) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB) Comparing side by side

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE:FSB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Money Center Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 59 3.82 N/A 4.23 14.27 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 29 3.94 N/A 1.82 14.82

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Franklin Financial Network Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Network Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 1.4% Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Inc. and Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Financial Network Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Franklin Financial Network Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $38 average target price and a 32.27% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. shares and 67.2% of Franklin Financial Network Inc. shares. Insiders held 10.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Franklin Financial Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nicolet Bankshares Inc. 0.43% 1.72% 5.71% 14.37% 9.53% 23.63% Franklin Financial Network Inc. -1.75% -2% -19.2% -20.72% -21.02% 2.28%

For the past year Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has stronger performance than Franklin Financial Network Inc.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. beats Franklin Financial Network Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit, as well as owner-occupied commercial real estate and agricultural (AG) production loans; commercial real estate loans consisting of investment real estate, AG real estate, and construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and services retirement plans. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; personal loans; on-line services, such as commercial, retail, and trust on-line banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks, and the U.S. savings bonds. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 36 branches located in 11 Wisconsin counties, including Brown, Door, Outagamie, Kewaunee, Marinette, Taylor, Clark, Marathon, Oneida, Price, and Vilas; and in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.