Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined; Westpac Banking Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Boosted by $3.44 Billion

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 13,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 147,059 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73 billion, up from 133,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.31M shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 44,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 135,180 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 179,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 5.13M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS TENDERED ABOUT $177.1M OF FOUR SERIES NOTES; 09/03/2018 – TREASURY’S MNUCHIN SAYS PREPARED TO USE CFIUS POWER TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY IN QUALCOMM-BROADCOM REVIEW; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ REV $5.23B, EST. $5.19B; 12/03/2018 – President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 10 DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AS OF HOLDING OF ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,299 shares to 69,921 shares, valued at $6.60 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 33,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,876 shares, and cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 35.84 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,395 shares to 60,725 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 18,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN).