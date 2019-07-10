Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding By $1.42 Million; Wealthtrust Fairport Increased Apple (AAPL) Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,627 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 558,056 shares with $58.05M value, down from 571,683 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $283.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 5.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc acquired 3,222 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 66,483 shares with $12.63 million value, up from 63,261 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $925.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 4,714 shares to 98,968 valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 3,390 shares and now owns 128,258 shares. Ishares Tr (MTUM) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D also sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 3.58 million shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. 240,477 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Graybill Bartz & Associates Ltd reported 30,428 shares or 4.04% of all its holdings. Calamos Lc holds 1.95% or 1.64M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 7.53M shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Rench Wealth Mngmt owns 40,065 shares or 4.98% of their US portfolio. 24,860 are owned by Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 7.38 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co holds 1.02% or 77,106 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc has 3.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Klingenstein Fields Com Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,600 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Co owns 19,893 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 195,847 shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Matarin Management Ltd owns 10,020 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98 million.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Financial Management invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Peoples Finance Services has 2.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Limited Liability Com invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northrock Prns Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Provident Investment Mngmt Inc has 7,116 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hutchinson Mngmt Ca holds 0.48% or 15,463 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.27% or 30,669 shares. 69,611 were reported by Moreno Evelyn V. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Llc reported 3.57% stake. Tradition Capital Lc accumulated 5,801 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel owns 157,109 shares. Andra Ap invested in 94,800 shares. Agf holds 0.23% or 197,729 shares.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 284 shares to 4,768 valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 6,263 shares and now owns 246,293 shares. Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg upgraded the shares of PG in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10900 target in Monday, June 17 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating.

