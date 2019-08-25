Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Position In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Upped; Waters (WAT) Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Lowered Stake by $640,050

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 593,624 shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Waters Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAT); 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 284 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50M, up from 4,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 252 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,808 shares. Kistler has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Hrt Financial Limited Liability Company reported 3,814 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 66,386 shares. First Republic Inv Management invested in 1,716 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 217,023 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 197,030 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 17,894 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 1,184 shares. 18,357 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated. The New York-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Regentatlantic Capital Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 2,900 were accumulated by Westwood Mgmt Il.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Liability holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. American Century Cos owns 1.62 million shares. 170 were accumulated by Peavine Capital Llc. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 1.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Covington Capital Management has 2.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,418 shares. Strs Ohio owns 302,692 shares. Clough Prtnrs LP reported 30,319 shares. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% or 95 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 31,653 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 611 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Accuvest Global Advisors holds 756 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 5,491 were accumulated by Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc). Milestone Grp holds 0.12% or 521 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Lc has 5.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).