Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Boosted Its Ecolab (ECL) Position; Virtus Investment Partners Has 1.26 Sentiment

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 85.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp acquired 18,586 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 40,366 shares with $7.14M value, up from 21,780 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $60.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $208.57. About 865,324 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 54 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 43 trimmed and sold holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 6.32 million shares, down from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Virtus Investment Partners Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 32 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity. The insider MacLennan David bought 1,000 shares worth $171,050.

Among 8 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $169 lowest target. $199.13’s average target is -4.53% below currents $208.57 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 2. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 18. Nomura maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $21000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 21. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 32,602 shares to 798,037 valued at $37.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 50,921 shares and now owns 91,440 shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,267 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B Communications. Alta Ltd Liability Corporation holds 188,215 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 467,872 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,819 shares. National Bank has 0.11% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 52,093 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 33,727 shares. Conestoga Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,420 shares. Bancshares Of The West owns 2,889 shares. De Burlo Gru Inc holds 0.1% or 2,750 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 271,940 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 98,664 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc owns 10,333 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Edgemoor Inv Advisors holds 1,581 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.48 EPS, down 4.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.64 per share. VRTS’s profit will be $24.32 million for 7.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.63 actual EPS reported by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.13% negative EPS growth.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $711.24 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

