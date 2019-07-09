Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Lowered Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $588,713; Valuation Declined; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raised Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stake by $2.59 Million; Shares Rose

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,093 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77 million, down from 214,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 6.39M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,955 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65 million, up from 126,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $141.37. About 5.16 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.85 million for 28.64 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,167 shares to 60,708 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,293 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,000 shares to 53,145 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,446 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

