Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Maintains Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); United Asset Strategies Holds Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 74,058 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 69,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 284 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50 million, up from 4,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 30/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver for joint announcement with Amazon Monday; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 18/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon Alexa takes aim at on-the-move infotainment with Echo speakers for cars; 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,074 shares to 43,583 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50,921 shares to 91,440 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.