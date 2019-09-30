Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Decreased Holding in Novartis Ag (NVS) as Market Valuation Rose; Trillium Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) by $375,218 as Share Value Declined

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 399,587 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.50 million, down from 413,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.05. About 1.19M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer Still Subject to Conditions, Including Minimum Tender Condition; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – IF MID-APRIL EXCHANGE RATES PREVAIL FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, CURRENCY IMPACT FOR YEAR WOULD BE POSITIVE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON NET SALES AND POSITIVE 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS ON CORE; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO: Any potential decision on eye-care business will be made in first half of 2019; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS MUST GET BETTER AT BOOSTING PERFORMANCE OF LAUNCHES; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS AVXS-101 HAS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN THE US, PRIME DESIGNATION IN THE EU AND SAKIGAKE IN JAPAN; EXPECTED US PATIENT AVAILABILITY IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS NAMED TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT, CMO; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HAS SEEN AVXS DATA FOR AAN CONF ON APRIL 25; 17/04/2018 – Novartis tender offer for AveXis commences; 14/05/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Gets FDA Pediatric Approval; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 4,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 37,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, up from 33,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $72.87. About 141,161 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 43,104 shares to 6,815 shares, valued at $541,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 506,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,677 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monroe Bank And Tru Mi reported 22,447 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Inc Ar owns 7,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 14,031 shares. 4,683 were reported by Greenwood Cap Lc. Glenmede Tru Na owns 1,738 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 29,792 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1,375 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 99,575 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0.02% or 13,825 shares. The California-based Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,955 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Omnicell, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 6.2% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Omnicell, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMCL) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) and Encourages Omnicell Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT – Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 16, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.12B for 15.89 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,395 shares to 23,780 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).