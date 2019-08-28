Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; Transglobe Energy – Ordinary Shares (TGA) SI Increased By 13.31%

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 6.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,691 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 201,093 shares with $8.77 million value, down from 214,784 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $43.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 9.59 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment

Transglobe Energy Corporation – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TGA) had an increase of 13.31% in short interest. TGA’s SI was 84,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.31% from 74,400 shares previously. With 118,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Transglobe Energy Corporation – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TGA)’s short sellers to cover TGA’s short positions. It closed at $1.33 lastly. It is down 50.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TGA News: 05/04/2018 – Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Exits TransGlobe Energy; 07/03/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 07/03/2018 – TransGlobe Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – 2018 CANADIAN DRILLING PLAN IS TARGETING TO COMMENCE DRILLING UP TO 8 (6 NET) CARDIUM WELLS IN JULY; 16/04/2018 – TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Operations Update, Intention to List on the AIM, Pending Board Changes and Date of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 9.5% Position in TransGlobe Energy; 17/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 17/05/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4 FROM C$3; 16/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP – IN FURTHER SUPPORT OF LISTING ON AIM MARKET, COMPANY INTENDS TO ESTABLISH AN EXECUTIVE OFFICE IN LONDON BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 16/04/2018 – TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORP TGL.TO – FINALIZING 2018 CARDIUM DRILLING PROGRAM SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN JULY

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications reported 14,762 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 1.83M shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested 1.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 2,729 are held by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Stonebridge Management reported 66,907 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Management Americas has 0.49% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 429,892 shares. Hudock Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 750 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 74,746 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Lc holds 71,028 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.02% or 281,100 shares. Cheyne (Uk) Llp accumulated 13,700 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Clearbridge Ltd reported 13.66 million shares. Brown Advisory owns 395,623 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited owns 133,919 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 57.34% above currents $31.25 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) stake by 9,259 shares to 227,460 valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 6,263 shares and now owns 246,293 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

More notable recent TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Declaration of Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WEED Inc., The FIRST American Cannabis Public Company â€œDown Underâ€ is Honored to Present & Speak at the Pharmacy Guild of Australia’s National Conference â€œPharmacy Connect 2019â€ – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces an Update to a Significant Shareholder – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil liquids in Egypt and Canada. The company has market cap of $97.80 million. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. It has a 5.66 P/E ratio.