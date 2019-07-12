Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Cut Fiserv (FISV) Holding By $1.34 Million; Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Shorts Raised By 1.52%

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 15,238 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 369,877 shares with $32.72M value, down from 385,115 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $36.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.69. About 3.12M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE:SKT) had an increase of 1.52% in short interest. SKT’s SI was 22.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.52% from 22.05 million shares previously. With 1.21M avg volume, 19 days are for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE:SKT)’s short sellers to cover SKT’s short positions. The SI to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc’s float is 24.56%. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 1.20M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT)

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiserv Integrates Retirement Income and Insurance Planning Tools to Enable Holistic and Personalized Goals-Based Advice – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VO, ROP, FISV, RHT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FISV – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VO, WP, FISV, XLNX – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv Enables Digital Delivery of Consumer Bills Via Mobile Wallet – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock holds 64,795 shares. Atria Invs reported 4,548 shares. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sun Life invested in 666 shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 57,655 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 20,700 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York reported 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 23,476 shares. Bridgeway Management invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri reported 7,440 shares stake. Smithbridge Asset De holds 1.78% or 33,511 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt has 4,494 shares. Carlson Mngmt reported 0.06% stake.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity. The insider YABUKI JEFFERY W sold $3.56 million.

Among 10 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Cowen & Co. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 29 report. Wells Fargo initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 17 by Wolfe Research. The rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 18 by Edward Jones. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, January 18.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 31,035 shares to 967,737 valued at $19.37M in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 14,873 shares and now owns 21,385 shares. Novo (NYSE:NVO) was raised too.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 28.92 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy This Summer – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy as You Rebalance Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What It’s Going to Take to Survive the Next Round of Store Closures – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association holds 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 59,005 shares. M Securities has invested 0.06% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 13,464 shares. The California-based Green Street Investors Lc has invested 1.14% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). 487,769 are owned by Millennium Mngmt. 63,785 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Vanguard Inc accumulated 0.01% or 14.57M shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). 23,100 were accumulated by Quantitative Inv Ltd Co. Brookfield Asset reported 29,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Ltd owns 199,229 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 19,901 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Century Incorporated reported 0.02% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 720,113 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of SKT in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.