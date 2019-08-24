Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Boosted Air Prod & Chems (APD) Holding; Star Group LP (SGU) Stake Held by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 49,826 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Air Prod & Chems Inc (APD) by 228.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 14,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 21,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 6,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Air Prod & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 810,791 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Llc accumulated 845,601 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). The California-based Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Sei Invs reported 0% stake. Campbell Com Invest Adviser Lc stated it has 17,892 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 10,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 117,611 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 3,310 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). M&R Cap Management holds 0% or 23 shares. 248,375 were accumulated by Cove Street Ltd Liability. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 46,873 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 361,121 shares.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 32,602 shares to 798,037 shares, valued at $37.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,093 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

