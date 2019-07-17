Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Raised 3M Co (MMM) Position By $702,765; Shorts at B. Riley Financial (RILY) Lowered By 16.65%

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) had a decrease of 16.65% in short interest. RILY’s SI was 376,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 16.65% from 451,700 shares previously. With 83,100 avg volume, 5 days are for B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s short sellers to cover RILY’s short positions. The SI to B. Riley Financial Inc’s float is 2.73%. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 20,264 shares traded. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RILY News: 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 19/04/2018 – B. RILEY, TIGER CAPITAL, WILMINGTON IN PACT FOR BON-TON; 11/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – CHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT – ENTERED INTO SEPARATE AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENTS WITH B. RILEY FBR & JMP SECURITIES LLC; 09/05/2018 – Marcus Corp at B. Riley & Co. Investor Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – OptimizeRx to Participate at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 23-24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – HC2 Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech at Site Visit Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – GREAT AMERICAN GROUP AND TIGER CAPITAL GROUP WILL LEAD LIQUIDATION OF BON-TON’S 212 STORES; 20/04/2018 – Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group to lmmediately Liquidate All 212 Bon-Ton Stores

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 5.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp acquired 3,395 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 60,725 shares with $12.62M value, up from 57,330 last quarter. 3M Co now has $103.88B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 3.53 million shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Linde Plc stake by 11,716 shares to 77,062 valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 51,665 shares and now owns 116,716 shares. Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus And has 3,451 shares. New Jersey-based Roundview Ltd Liability has invested 0.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cibc World Corporation holds 196,826 shares. Bartlett & Co Llc invested in 0.14% or 17,549 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1,200 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 6,065 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested in 91,572 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 372,651 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsrs holds 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,054 shares. Fincl Svcs Corporation reported 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 25,229 were reported by Biondo Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 5,790 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Welch Grp Incorporated Ltd has 2.86% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rampart Management Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 8,643 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Shares for $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G had sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70M. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of stock or 9,410 shares. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19 million was sold by Lindekugel Jon T.

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, June 27. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $188 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, July 9. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”.