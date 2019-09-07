Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Raised Its At&T (T) Stake by $6.59 Million; Share Price Rose; Polar Securities Position in Guess (GES) Has Trimmed by $6.84 Million as Share Value Declined

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 41.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 359,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 512,356 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 872,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 1.65 million shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 TO $0.98; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 7.0% AND 8.0%; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 19/04/2018 – GUESS – CO, GUCCI SIGNED AGREEMENT THAT WILL RESULT IN CONCLUSION OF ALL PENDING IP LITIGATIONS, TRADEMARK OFFICE MATTERS WORLDWIDE AMONG COS; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.3% Position in Guess; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 30/05/2018 – GUESS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 30C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – FED’S BARKIN SAYS MUCH HARDER TO GUESS THE IMPACT OF CORPORATE TAX CUTS; 24/04/2018 – Enjoy the Fun of Guessing, the Guess Chain Builds the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 212,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 508,019 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.96 million, up from 295,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Questions U.S. Expert on Higher-Pay-TV-Prices Theory; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 38.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.13 per share. GES’s profit will be $12.90 million for 23.78 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.63% negative EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 52,000 shares to 102,000 shares, valued at $18.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) by 8,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Laureate Education Inc.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.12 million activity. $147,300 worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares were bought by Bolla Gianluca.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 51,665 shares to 116,716 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 499,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,751 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

