Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Decreased Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $1.34 Million; Share Price Rose; Patrick Inds (PATK) Position Held by 1St Source Bank

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 31,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 91,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 60,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $862.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 122,974 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 15,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 369,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.72M, down from 385,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70 million for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,167 shares to 60,708 shares, valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Fiserv (FISV) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,163 shares. Fil accumulated 282,283 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 65,821 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nicholas Invest Prtnrs LP owns 66,841 shares. 7,195 are owned by National Asset Management. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 103 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,560 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Com Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Renaissance Technologies Ltd reported 2.46 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 409,755 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F invested in 3.82% or 218,201 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc accumulated 492 shares. Westpac holds 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 92,786 shares. Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 108 shares.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares to 25,959 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,299 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).