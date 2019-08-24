Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Lowered Its Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $894,400; Schneider Capital Management Has Lowered First Horizon National (FHN) Stake by $390,000 as Share Price Rose

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 64.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 11,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 17,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 498,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 528,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 2.45 million shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q EPS 27c; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,395 shares to 60,725 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,350 were accumulated by Lee Danner Bass Incorporated. Horseman Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 11,000 shares. Fincl Engines Advisors Limited Com stated it has 129,111 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com owns 1.02M shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 8,366 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, Phocas Fincl Corp has 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 982,082 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 335,969 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Commerce Bank reported 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Evergreen Capital Management accumulated 8,723 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings owns 0.43% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.32M shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 34,262 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp has 22,844 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Com reported 0.13% stake. Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 1.22% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 212,354 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25 million shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 30.90 million shares stake. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 153,689 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 168,740 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.01% or 53,000 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 32,120 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 85,200 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0% or 13,500 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 280,630 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc owns 513,640 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 901,417 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp has 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 373,583 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 378,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot LP holds 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) or 5,880 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Profund Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 30,853 shares.