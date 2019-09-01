Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Boosted Stake in Air Prod & Chems (APD) as Share Value Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Caledonia Investments Plc Decreased Its Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Air Prod & Chems Inc (APD) by 228.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 14,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 21,385 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 6,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Air Prod & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $225.92. About 847,150 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 763,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.01M, down from 862,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 499,750 shares to 487,751 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,058 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 5,130 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,071 shares in its portfolio. Interest Sarl has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Tru owns 1,757 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. World Asset Management holds 14,341 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 473,659 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 367,009 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 248,780 are held by Conning. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,090 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B holds 6,634 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. 284,822 were reported by Freshford Management Ltd Liability Corporation. St Germain D J invested in 3,738 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 188,386 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Trust reported 1.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Morgan Stanley owns 10.90M shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Finance Architects stated it has 6,058 shares. Mawer Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bennicas And Incorporated invested 0.72% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.11% or 4,500 shares. America First Investment Advsrs holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 92 shares. Horan Advisors Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 15.28 million were accumulated by Fil. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt Co invested in 27,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 0.83% or 729,728 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc has 7,336 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Co invested in 6,484 shares or 1.23% of the stock.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.