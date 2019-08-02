Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Upped At&T (T) Stake by $6.59 Million as Shares Rose; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Increases Holding in Disney (DIS)

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.43. About 1.89M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 212,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 508,019 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.96M, up from 295,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 13.66M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer ‘big mistake’; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service holds 4,001 shares. Smead Cap Inc holds 679,755 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,975 shares. S R Schill & Assoc owns 7,669 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0.27% or 498,091 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 1.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clearbridge Invests Ltd has 1.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Coast Ltd Co stated it has 66,549 shares. Nottingham Advsr holds 0.05% or 2,440 shares in its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 14,147 shares. Bowling Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,813 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Inc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Natl Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,080 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 51,000 shares.

