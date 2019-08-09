Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Lifted Accenture Ireland (ACN) Holding By $3.73 Million; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 140 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 110 sold and trimmed equity positions in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 36.55 million shares, down from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Marketaxess Holdings Inc in top ten positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 86 Increased: 91 New Position: 49.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased Accenture Ireland (ACN) stake by 53.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp acquired 21,167 shares as Accenture Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 60,708 shares with $10.69 million value, up from 39,541 last quarter. Accenture Ireland now has $125.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.68. About 365,267 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,833 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Eaton Vance has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,300 shares. Mu Invests Co holds 34,500 shares. Sg Americas Lc, New York-based fund reported 123,876 shares. Oak Limited Oh reported 0.91% stake. Grimes Company invested in 61,750 shares. Dubuque Bankshares & Company stated it has 2,744 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,640 shares in its portfolio. Comgest Glob Investors Sas has 861,824 shares. Northern Trust holds 9.95 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 68,000 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Lp, New York-based fund reported 173,557 shares.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 13,691 shares to 201,093 valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 499,750 shares and now owns 487,751 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: The New CEO Is Starting Out With A Pretty ‘Sweet’ Hand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Former Astronaut and NOAA Administrator Dr. Kathryn Sullivan Joins Accenture Federal Services Board of Managers – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -0.29% below currents $192.68 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $185 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $182 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20.

The stock increased 1.19% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $356.56. About 23,837 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MarketAxess (MKTX) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Richard Prager Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Forte Capital Llc Adv holds 3.5% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for 39,456 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 439,154 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashford Capital Management Inc has 3.2% invested in the company for 89,191 shares. The United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Plc has invested 2.7% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.