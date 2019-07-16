Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Lowered Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $1.34 Million; Mackenzie Financial Increases Holding in Starbucks (SBUX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 348,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.85 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.09 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 6.06M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 15,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.72M, down from 385,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.75. About 2.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,383 are held by Greenwood Associates Ltd Llc. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.32M shares. Ipswich Investment Management holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,856 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 34,910 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Financial Ser has invested 1.77% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ledyard State Bank reported 121,321 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 358,694 shares stake. 10 reported 235,368 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Semper Augustus Investments Grp Limited Liability accumulated 172,724 shares or 7.89% of the stock. Moody Commercial Bank Division reported 120,103 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc accumulated 15,967 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.26% or 38,649 shares. Washington has invested 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 3,893 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64M on Thursday, February 7. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 237,887 shares to 11,517 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 27,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,829 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 3.52M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wespac Advisors Ltd Company has 6,064 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 61,472 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 4,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 59,369 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Lc accumulated 20,950 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 295,010 shares. Atlanta Capital Company L L C has invested 0.6% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Indiana Inv Mngmt accumulated 2.3% or 50,221 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 80 shares stake. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tru Com Of Oklahoma holds 34,299 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 8,800 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,873 shares to 21,385 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.24 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

