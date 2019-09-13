Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Raised Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $549,500; Leidos Hldgs Com (LDOS) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Has Increased Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 27,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 995,212 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.78 million, up from 967,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 9.77 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO STEVE KEAN SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com (LDOS) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 8,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 181,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46M, up from 172,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 1.10M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold LDOS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 103.56 million shares or 1.26% less from 104.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 395,815 shares or 0% of the stock. 482,055 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. 13.70M are owned by Vanguard Gp. Moreover, Earnest Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 2,828 shares. Eqis Management stated it has 2,675 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 46,058 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National Corporation holds 0.49% or 157,179 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 4,612 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 1.83 million shares. Cetera Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Loomis Sayles And Lp accumulated 58,418 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 1,714 shares to 109,745 shares, valued at $21.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,150 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chem Bancorporation reported 55,727 shares. Financial Advantage has 310,669 shares for 4.44% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.2% or 163,004 shares. Moreover, Rr Limited Liability Co has 2.66% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 154,807 are owned by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Duff Phelps Investment Management has 0.97% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3.32 million shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 163.65M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 2.00M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs reported 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 2,673 were accumulated by Of Vermont. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Co owns 11,029 shares. Rothschild Il invested in 64,001 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 32,000 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Company owns 64,298 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.61% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 2.77 million shares.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,707 shares to 84,733 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 106,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,073 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.