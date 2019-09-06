Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Lowered Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $2.52 Million; Landscape Capital Management Raised Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 44,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 135,180 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, down from 179,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 2.16M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – A failed merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom has some investors worried about the Trump administration’s tougher rhetoric on China; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm will deter companies from looking for growth beyond national borders, experts say; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Said to Explore Taking Company Private; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO RETAIL HOLDERS ONLY

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 43.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 4,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 14,055 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 994,892 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MG Motor India Teams with Cognizant to Create Omnichannel Digital Customer Experience for India’s First ‘Connected Internet Car’ – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.22% or 97,975 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3 shares. Natl Bank Of The West reported 66,560 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 582 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.18% or 29,946 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset invested in 889 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Pa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Halsey Associates Ct has 3.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Quantitative Investment Mgmt holds 85,800 shares. Pictet Comml Bank Ltd, a Bahamas-based fund reported 16,500 shares. 10,810 were reported by Rampart Investment Management Com Lc. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc reported 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Associated Banc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ca Qualty Mun Income (NAC) by 95,410 shares to 16,222 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (NYSE:PMM) by 96,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,910 shares, and cut its stake in Us Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.65 million for 35.76 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,747 are owned by Investec Asset Management. New York-based Delta Ltd Com has invested 1.48% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.59% or 71,646 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Company Ny reported 168,815 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 71,976 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ariel Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 315,066 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1.55% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 141,779 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 216,043 shares. Magnetar Fincl accumulated 18,317 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,137 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdings accumulated 1.07M shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,215 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co owns 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 199,085 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt has invested 1.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Court postpones antitrust ruling against Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DVY, F, QCOM, OKE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “For All Of The Problems Facing Qualcomm Stock, China Looms Largest – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.