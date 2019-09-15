Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Lifted as Share Value Rose; Kimball Intl (KBAL) Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $911,200

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (KBAL) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% . The institutional investor held 221,306 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, down from 274,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $728.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 137,527 shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 7.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 04/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL – BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – BOB SCHNEIDER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE ON OCTOBER 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 60.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 2,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 6,811 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 4,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 15,269 shares to 52,020 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 397,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 38,424 were reported by Pinebridge Invests Lp. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 0.21% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2.80 million shares. Gm Advisory Group has 0.08% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,435 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,338 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 230,200 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 55,268 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.21% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 141,252 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 302,358 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.14% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). South Dakota Investment Council has 0.01% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,500 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Schmidt P J Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.29% or 5,406 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 0.16% or 6,328 shares in its portfolio.