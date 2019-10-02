Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Increased as Market Value Rose; Kessler Investment Group Has Decreased Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $3.48 Million

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 2,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 63,338 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.71M, up from 60,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $184.77. About 1.77M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 55.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 9,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, down from 16,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $268.45. About 6.19 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is Giving `Winx Club’ the Live Action Treatment; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Nevada-based Jabodon Pt Company has invested 2.31% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.23% or 1,925 shares. Impact Lc holds 2.24% or 16,548 shares in its portfolio. Fulton National Bank Na has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hm Payson And has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,110 were reported by Country Club Com Na. Kessler Investment Gru Ltd Co holds 2.89% or 7,487 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 765 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 971 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr Lp accumulated 0.03% or 624 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 9 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe), United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,841 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.74M for 63.92 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98 million and $95.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 15,431 shares to 231,454 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,418 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 324 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 4,938 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 1.03% or 34,985 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.65% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 1,126 shares. Regions holds 35,612 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Private Trust Na holds 3,642 shares. Moreover, National Asset Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wealth Planning Limited Company stated it has 4,438 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia has 3,853 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capstone Fincl Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,757 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt reported 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Mercantile Tru has 15,510 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.11% or 1,725 shares in its portfolio.