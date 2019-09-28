Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Decreased General Electric Co (GE) Position by $1.07 Million; Iec Electrs New (IEC) Stake Held by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Iec Electrs Corp New (IEC) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 64,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.75% . The hedge fund held 595,400 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74M, up from 531,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Iec Electrs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 18,015 shares traded. IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC) has risen 15.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IEC News: 26/03/2018 RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 19/04/2018 – Quantum and IEC Announce Proposed Merger; 24/04/2018 – Consilio Adds Frankfurt Office to Existing ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification; 27/03/2018 – Brightstarr and Unily Secure ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification; 30/04/2018 – IEC Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – QUANTUM, IEC DEAL CONDITIONED ON IEC RAISING UP TO $50M; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 01/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scott Ayers Attending the UL/AHRI/IEC Working Group Meeting on Flammable Refrigerants; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Whelan family agrees deal to sell Wigan to Hong Kong’s IEC; 15/05/2018 – NetSpeed Furthers Leadership in Industrial, Factory Automation and Safety-critical Flight Systems with IEC 61508 Certification

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 21.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 106,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 381,073 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 487,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss $1.15B; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 16/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 16); 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – PRELIMINARY GE SHAREHOLDER VOTE TOTALS ANNOUNCED AT MEETING; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 07/03/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED THE RESERVOIR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.22, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 6 investors sold IEC shares while 10 reduced holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $119,106 activity. Butler Keith M also bought $50,160 worth of IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) on Wednesday, June 5. The insider Barbato Thomas L bought $47,700.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 105,500 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dawson Geophysical Co New (TGE) by 182,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,057 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,174 shares to 168,905 shares, valued at $44.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 5,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.