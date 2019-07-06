Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Raised Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $620,700 as Stock Price Rose; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $42.45 Million as Share Price Rose

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 300.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 23,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.60 million, up from 7,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 31,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 967,737 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, up from 936,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 5.13M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 29/05/2018 – Daniel Graeber: #BREAKING: Canada extends lifeline to Kinder Morgan’s plan to expand the Trans Mountain oil pipleine; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco holds 0.06% or 335 shares. 7,545 are owned by Greenleaf Tru. Strs Ohio has 302,692 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 311,771 shares. The Hong Kong-based Tybourne Capital (Hk) has invested 12.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Night Owl Capital reported 14,994 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 17 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Co holds 1.8% or 45,916 shares in its portfolio. First Long Island Investors Lc reported 3.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bailard holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,810 shares. Alta Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 738 shares. Fincl Advisory Service owns 1,415 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Beach Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1,240 shares. Montrusco Bolton Inc invested in 2.32% or 19,219 shares. Aspen invested in 1.27% or 1,022 shares.

