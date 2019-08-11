Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Increased Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $506,088 as Stock Value Declined; Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trimmed Its Ibm Corp. (IBM) Holding by $405,375 as Market Value Rose

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 284 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50 million, up from 4,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Ibm Corp. (IBM) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 21,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Ibm Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,526 shares to 670,058 shares, valued at $93.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,093 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 2.11% stake. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 40,327 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co reported 167,645 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1,908 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cetera Limited Company reported 12,844 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 1.05% or 29,020 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,656 shares. Tradewinds Lc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,140 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 770 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 1,092 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 329,685 shares. Vista Prtn holds 0.29% or 804 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Co invested in 1,400 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.21% or 7,197 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Sends Users Dashing Toward Alexa – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 319,572 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. First Commercial Bank And Trust Of Newtown holds 11,214 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc stated it has 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Old Republic International invested in 572,000 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 474,515 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.58% or 46,417 shares. Gm Advisory Grp stated it has 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com, Colorado-based fund reported 7,602 shares. Saratoga Rech invested in 4.27% or 442,827 shares. Ohio-based Foster Motley Incorporated has invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 23,244 are owned by Fulton Fincl Bank Na. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 0.75% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 653,483 are held by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. The Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And Comm Incorporated has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.78 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.