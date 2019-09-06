Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Trimmed Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $4.24 Million as Stock Declined; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed Its Position by $1.25 Million

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 30,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 670,058 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.64M, down from 700,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $128.23. About 2.92 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.1349 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6151. About 2.99M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whalerock Point Ltd Com, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 41,911 shares. Cincinnati Insurance holds 4.1% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Lincluden Ltd reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alphamark Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 6,404 shares. Stralem Co Inc holds 2.56% or 40,070 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N And Communications holds 73,026 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Founders Secs Limited Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,901 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 17,883 shares. Whitnell has invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.45% or 221,590 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Llc holds 0.09% or 3,697 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel has 0.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Salem Cap has invested 4.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 7,434 were reported by Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 212,653 shares to 508,019 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 14,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,385 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 231,836 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 46.94% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $41.44 million for 2.51 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.81% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $169,600 activity. On Friday, August 30 Wood David M. bought $97,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 40,000 shares. The insider HICKS QUENTIN R bought 15,000 shares worth $35,700.