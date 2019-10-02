Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding By $589,380; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increased Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 3,572 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 440,846 shares with $72.91M value, down from 444,418 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $67.51B valuation. The stock decreased 2.97% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $155.67. About 1.02M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 4.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired 1,789 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 43,287 shares with $7.98 million value, up from 41,498 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $113.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $189.28. About 913,990 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,170 shares. Cadinha Company Ltd Liability, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,345 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2,463 shares. Charter Tru owns 65,646 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. 4,205 are owned by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Cap Inv Counsel owns 21,823 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Invest Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,440 shares. Somerset Trust stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 45,684 shares. Park National Corp Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 142,424 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 300 shares. Harris Assocs Lp has invested 0.55% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ashfield Cap Prns invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 30,833 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 11.26% above currents $155.67 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $17400 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) stake by 5,320 shares to 23,961 valued at $3.36M in 2019Q2. It also upped Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,174 shares and now owns 168,905 shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 29.26 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

