Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Lifted Accenture Ireland (ACN) Holding By $3.73 Million; Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Sentiment Is 1.08

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased Accenture Ireland (ACN) stake by 53.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp acquired 21,167 shares as Accenture Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 60,708 shares with $10.69 million value, up from 39,541 last quarter. Accenture Ireland now has $123.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.53M shares traded or 42.07% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 56 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 52 cut down and sold equity positions in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 28.89 million shares, up from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 34 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 13,691 shares to 201,093 valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 70,537 shares and now owns 361,529 shares. Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -0.56% below currents $193.22 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21100 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Limited Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,104 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 3.19M shares. Private Na invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Reliant Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 22,255 shares stake. Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 14,590 shares. 5,770 are owned by Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 34,532 shares. Mairs And reported 1,191 shares. Sfmg Ltd accumulated 4,412 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreno Evelyn V has 0.17% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 120,764 shares. American Natl Insurance Communications Tx owns 42,260 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 1,150 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,272 shares.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. for 30,240 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 156,940 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 42,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

The stock increased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 173,030 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) has declined 25.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE BUYS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals