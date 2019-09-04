Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Cut By $6.60 Million Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake; ELKEM ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (ELKEF) Shorts Decreased By 46.83%

ELKEM ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) had a decrease of 46.83% in short interest. ELKEF’s SI was 470,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 46.83% from 884,600 shares previously. It closed at $3.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 28.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 97,130 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 246,885 shares with $16.91 million value, down from 344,015 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $63.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.31. About 1.96 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased Air Prod & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 14,873 shares to 21,385 valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 31,035 shares and now owns 967,737 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 1.78% above currents $74.31 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 29 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18. Argus Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of CL in report on Monday, April 29 to “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Cap Prns holds 1.47% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 46,036 shares. Bragg Finance accumulated 0.28% or 31,435 shares. 1St Source Bank has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 4,226 shares. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 173,396 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.38% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Vision Cap Mgmt owns 16,845 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 683,136 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Stoneridge Ptnrs Lc holds 0.95% or 47,272 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 149,444 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 28,345 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Pggm invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Oakworth Cap Inc has 2,333 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.95M for 26.17 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.