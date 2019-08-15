Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Increases Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI); Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 4.14M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 31,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 967,737 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, up from 936,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 14.20 million shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – AGREED TO WORK WITH GOVT OF CANADA TO SEEK A THIRD PARTY BUYER FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM AND TMEP THROUGH JULY 22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Will Continue to Manage a Portfolio of Strategic Infrastructure Across Western Canada

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,526 shares to 670,058 shares, valued at $93.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors owns 5,904 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 41,566 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 7 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). British Columbia Invest Management Corp stated it has 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tudor Invest Et Al has 25,778 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Principal Finance Grp Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3.64M shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 31,200 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited Liability Company. 861,867 were reported by Levin Capital Strategies L P. Snow Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.26% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 205,644 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Company reported 59,052 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 1.34 million are held by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Valley Natl Advisers owns 5,416 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Park Corp Oh reported 21,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 81,276 shares. Cls Invs Limited Co has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 1.62 million are held by Principal Fincl. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc owns 2.82 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,068 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 1.71 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 498,866 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 938,680 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Lc reported 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Brinker Cap holds 94,320 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 54,086 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has 130,173 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.63M for 23.78 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

