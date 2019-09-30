Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) Boosted by $399,816 as Stock Value Declined; Conocophillips (COP) Shareholder Leucadia National Has Upped Position

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 7,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 222,646 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14 million, up from 215,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.33 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 25/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: ConocoPhillips Wins $2B In Claim Against Venezuela Oil Co; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,640 shares to 662,418 shares, valued at $92.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 13,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,587 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston holds 8.74M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Investment Llc owns 35,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc has 3.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ledyard Natl Bank owns 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,390 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Natl Bank has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bowling Portfolio Management holds 34,679 shares. Duncker Streett Incorporated accumulated 60,051 shares. Moreover, Farmers Natl Bank has 0.79% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brookmont Cap Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 5,056 shares. Fiera reported 1.05M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,300 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.07% or 165,693 shares. Legacy Private holds 14,858 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bailard reported 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,065 were reported by Wedgewood Investors Pa. Blackrock Inc invested in 79.99M shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Perella Weinberg Prns Cap LP owns 251,406 shares. Prudential Public Limited has invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd has 0.13% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability holds 2,491 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Com Ltd Com holds 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 9,500 shares. Country Club Tru Na has 0.38% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 54,198 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 10,306 were accumulated by Keating Inv Counselors Inc. Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Inc has 1.28% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Meridian Counsel owns 3,762 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.14% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

