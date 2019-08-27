Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Increases Stake in At&T (T); Colfax (CFX) Position Held by Cove Street Capital Llc

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 212,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 508,019 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.96 million, up from 295,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 23.16 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 17,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 913,925 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 896,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 801,546 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500.

