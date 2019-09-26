Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Lowered Its Sysco (SYY) Stake by $1.29 Million as Share Price Declined; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Increased Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Position by $2.39 Million as Share Price Declined

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 98,266 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95M, down from 116,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.72. About 1.91 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The hedge fund held 778,746 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.26M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.86. About 164,760 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS) by 5,320 shares to 23,961 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.78 million for 20.29 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.