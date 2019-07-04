Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Lifted State Str (STT) Stake; Causeway Capital Management Lowered By $56.58 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased State Str Corp (STT) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp acquired 9,259 shares as State Str Corp (STT)’s stock declined 11.05%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 227,460 shares with $14.98M value, up from 218,201 last quarter. State Str Corp now has $20.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 3.08M shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 39.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 08/03/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Trade Wars Are Bad For Everyone (Video); 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q NET OUTFLOWS $27B; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Net Interest Income $658 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 22.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 483,602 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 1.66M shares with $196.27 million value, down from 2.15M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 25. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 343,743 shares to 1.14 million valued at $20.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 46,825 shares and now owns 552,076 shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman stated it has 628,998 shares. 388,721 are held by Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il. California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 6.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpas Strategies has 24,283 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt owns 19,159 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,921 shares. Selz Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 235,000 shares. Moreover, Reik And Limited Liability has 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,536 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl holds 4.61% or 15.79 million shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust reported 143,065 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 3.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rampart Investment Company Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 186,045 shares. 62,848 are held by Town & Country Commercial Bank & Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cahill Finance Advsr has invested 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35 million on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering State Street (NYSE:STT), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. State Street had 17 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Monday, January 14 to “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 12. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 22 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Sell” on Sunday, February 24. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 70,537 shares to 361,529 valued at $24.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 97,130 shares and now owns 246,885 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.