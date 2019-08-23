Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Boosted By $3.73 Million Its Accenture Ireland (ACN) Position; Biotime (BTX) Sentiment Is 2

Biotime Inc (BTX) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 56 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 28 sold and decreased their positions in Biotime Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 60.97 million shares, up from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Biotime Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 15 Increased: 34 New Position: 22.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased Accenture Ireland (ACN) stake by 53.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp acquired 21,167 shares as Accenture Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 60,708 shares with $10.69 million value, up from 39,541 last quarter. Accenture Ireland now has $125.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $196.34. About 1.01M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report

More notable recent Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BioTime Announces Name Change to Lineage Cell Therapeutics – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “BioTime Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioTime Announces Management Changes Concurrent With Participation at 2019 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and 2019 Biotech Showcase – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. Shares Commence Trading on the NYSE American – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The company has market cap of $137.66 million. The Company’s product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. It has a 3.97 P/E ratio. The firm also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 52.52% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss $63.5M; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 15/03/2018 – BioTime Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance

Broadwood Capital Inc holds 5.41% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. for 33.73 million shares. Price Capital Management Inc. owns 328,202 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott General Partners Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 1.85 million shares. The Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Dafna Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 95,000 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 97,130 shares to 246,885 valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 30,526 shares and now owns 670,058 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg holds 0.11% or 4,412 shares. Sunbelt Inc owns 0.54% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 6,127 shares. Waters Parkerson And Limited Company owns 230,081 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. The California-based Everett Harris & Ca has invested 1.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Polen Cap Mgmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 5.65 million shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 0.45% or 4.80M shares. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 2.78M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 7,302 are held by M Holdings. Ent Finance reported 6,171 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,165 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.17% stake. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 6,011 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 165,433 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 3,728 were accumulated by Blue Fin. St Germain D J holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,500 shares.