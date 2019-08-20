Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position; BDO UNIBANK SPONSORED ADR PHILLIPPI (BDOUY) Shorts Increased By 50%

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,627 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 558,056 shares with $58.05 million value, down from 571,683 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $300.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water

BDO UNIBANK INC SPONSORED ADR PHILLIPPI (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) had an increase of 50% in short interest. BDOUY’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 200 shares previously. With 6,000 avg volume, 0 days are for BDO UNIBANK INC SPONSORED ADR PHILLIPPI (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)’s short sellers to cover BDOUY’s short positions. The stock increased 4.21% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 2,995 shares traded. BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “SM Investments: Best Country Proxy For Philippines’ Long-Term Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2017.

BDO Unibank, Inc. provides various banking services and products primarily in the Philippines. The company has market cap of $12.28 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings and checking accounts, and time deposits; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, SME, project finance, term, and working capital loans. It has a 22.97 P/E ratio. It provides life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability /surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as letters of credit, trade settlements, trust receipts, and export bill purchases; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.95% below currents $120.24 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10600 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, April 8. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $115 target.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased Novo (NYSE:NVO) stake by 6,263 shares to 246,293 valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 212,653 shares and now owns 508,019 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.