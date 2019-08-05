Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Raised Ecolab (ECL) Position; As Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) Stock Price Rose, Maryland Capital Management Has Lowered by $486,096 Its Stake

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (SMMF) by 48.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 18,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Summit Finl Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 15,507 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 85.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 18,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 40,366 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 21,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $194.35. About 1.23M shares traded or 4.95% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Farmers Commercial Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,057 shares. Trustco Bankshares N Y accumulated 3,017 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Pictet Asset stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 3,582 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W & Ca has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 313,811 shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 36,800 were reported by Andra Ap. Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 0.4% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 4,301 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Co holds 13,247 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 22,498 were accumulated by Eagle Capital Management Ltd Com. Saturna invested in 11,773 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 97,130 shares to 246,885 shares, valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 11,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,062 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Americ 6.5 Pfd Pfd Se by 18,705 shares to 120,985 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co 6 Pfd Pfd Se by 15,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Com (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.10 million for 11.10 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 21,760 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,328 shares. 577,168 were reported by Blackrock Inc. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 25,223 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 81,471 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 95,241 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 649 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 458,318 shares. State Street reported 170,675 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 2,402 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,282 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 54,615 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).