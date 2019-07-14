Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Holds Holding in Ecolab (ECL); As Post Hldgs (POST) Share Value Rose, London Co Of Virginia Trimmed by $1.15 Million Its Holding

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 85.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 18,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,366 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 21,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 813,151 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 10,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 853,939 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.42 million, down from 864,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $108.05. About 261,599 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,180 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 499,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,751 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Worldwide Group Hldgs A S holds 7.54% or 3.37 million shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc owns 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,581 shares. Cumberland Prns Ltd has invested 0.32% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 13,379 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 8,888 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C accumulated 762,099 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 44,059 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 348,319 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tru Com Of Vermont accumulated 61,513 shares. 2,343 are held by Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 1,492 shares.

More news for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” and published on July 08, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $94.57 million for 20.94 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.78% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. 280 shares were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H, worth $28,157. $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares were sold by BROWN JAY W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Counsel holds 46,881 shares. 663,156 are held by Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 169,343 shares. Citigroup accumulated 111,362 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 5,329 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 102,463 shares. Everett Harris Ca stated it has 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co owns 1.04 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 26,425 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.01% or 7,959 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 295 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability reported 7,175 shares. Anderson Hoagland And holds 0.77% or 12,555 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,784 shares.