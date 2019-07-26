Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Increased Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $702,765; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Price Declined, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Boosted Holding by $860,100

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 1.43M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 3,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,725 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 57,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $174.36. About 3.19 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Lc has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,609 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 622,329 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 8,057 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital Inc has invested 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 1.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,268 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 47,000 shares. Towercrest Cap Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,558 shares. Scotia Cap Inc owns 76,144 shares. Woodstock Corporation has 7,752 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Canal Insur owns 83,000 shares. Arrow Financial holds 0.32% or 9,914 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 8,668 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 4.38M shares. Virginia-based Kanawha Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.83% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,076 shares to 45,452 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 27,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,450 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M worth of stock or 13,499 shares. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. $1.77 million worth of stock was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7.

