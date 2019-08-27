Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Increases Holding in State Str (STT); As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shares Rose, Holder Claar Advisors Trimmed Holding

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 9,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 227,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98M, up from 218,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 1.32 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECTION State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Payment; 06/03/2018 – State Street Launches Investable Indices; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street Executive Charged by U.S. for Hidden-Fee Fraud; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 2.41 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68 million for 8.21 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 15,152 shares stake. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 18,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Ajo Lp has 0.86% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 5.16M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.31% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 658,826 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 19,013 are owned by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 3,193 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 347,223 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Franklin owns 0.36% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 20.78M shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc reported 94,535 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Cadence Mgmt Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Renaissance Technologies Llc stated it has 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 29,791 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citizens Financial Q2 results beat; NIM declines – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Presents At Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Financials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $194,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 501,002 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 540,200 shares. Motco stated it has 1,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares And reported 335 shares stake. Cooke & Bieler Lp reported 2.22% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Focused Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 1,100 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 48,138 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wms Prtn Ltd stated it has 3,730 shares. Benin Management owns 60,735 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Burney stated it has 11,636 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 200,000 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 2.12% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 2.61M shares. & Management reported 0.01% stake. 106,555 are owned by Fjarde Ap.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 32,602 shares to 798,037 shares, valued at $37.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 30,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,058 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).