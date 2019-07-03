Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Apis Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Kemet (KEM) Stake by $2.08 Million; Stock Declined

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 558,056 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.05M, down from 571,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 306,965 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc owns 198,261 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 12,600 shares. Foundry Prtn Llc invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 855,484 shares. 22,248 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company, Georgia-based fund reported 89,552 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 43,925 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,541 were accumulated by Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 28,475 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Palouse Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 11,837 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 216,000 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com owns 281 shares. The Illinois-based Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Parkside State Bank owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 66 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $602,545 activity. 11,998 shares were sold by PAUL ROBERT G, worth $223,229 on Wednesday, February 6. 11,100 shares valued at $199,515 were bought by THOMPSON GREGORY C on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $458,680 were sold by Meeks Charles C. JR on Monday, February 4.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I) by 30,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,000 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 14,542 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 73,058 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 0.41% stake. Ancora Advsr Lc has 0.92% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 486,664 shares. 32,096 were reported by Bath Savings Tru. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Weik Cap Management reported 11,065 shares. The Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Investment Counsel has invested 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blackrock reported 165.46M shares stake. Glenview Bankshares Dept holds 3.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 77,538 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 15,060 shares. Private Ocean Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,569 shares. Lee Danner Bass accumulated 143,882 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Shares for $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 6,263 shares to 246,293 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,102 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

