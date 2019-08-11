Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Has Cut Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position; Aegion (INSU) Sentiment Is 1.08

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 13,627 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 558,056 shares with $58.05 million value, down from 571,683 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $292.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets

Aegion Corp (INSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 54 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 50 sold and decreased their stakes in Aegion Corp. The funds in our database now have: 29.81 million shares, down from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Aegion Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 41 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

Insurance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company has market cap of $154.13 million.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Insurance Acquisition Corp. for 332,377 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 1.33 million shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or has 1.44% invested in the company for 254,242 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 56,619 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability holds 12,569 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Sage Finance Group invested in 763 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South State Corporation has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fragasso Gru invested in 0.68% or 30,516 shares. Bainco Invsts stated it has 1.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 311,590 were reported by Twin Management. Swift Run Cap Management has 2,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd has 1.85M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 358,976 shares. Smith Salley And Assoc has 2.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 133,250 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability has 22,741 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Alethea Capital Mgmt Limited reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chilton Capital Management Ltd Company has 1.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 114,261 shares. Mairs Pwr holds 264,208 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 527,237 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $91 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -2.13% below currents $116.78 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17.