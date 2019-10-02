Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Raised Mastercard (MA) Position; 1 Analysts Bullish Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

Among 2 analysts covering Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Silicon Motion Technology has $52 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46’s average target is 29.94% above currents $35.4 stock price. Silicon Motion Technology had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. See Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) latest ratings:

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 0.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp acquired 1,174 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp holds 168,905 shares with $44.73M value, up from 167,731 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $267.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.65% or $7.19 during the last trading session, reaching $263.75. About 2.28 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard , client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. It has a 16 P/E ratio. The firm also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.4. About 57,951 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $305.80’s average target is 15.94% above currents $263.75 stock price. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31700 target in Monday, September 9 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 23,850 shares valued at $6.47 million was sold by Mastercard Foundation. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 13,658 shares to 121,522 valued at $9.25M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) stake by 13,527 shares and now owns 399,587 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.