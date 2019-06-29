Nicholas Investment Partners LP Upped Its Workday (WDAY) Stake by $1.45 Million as Market Value Rose; First Commonwealth Financial Raised Its Danaher (DHR) Position by $460,465; Shares Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 7,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,204 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 15,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $205.58. About 3.49 million shares traded or 104.37% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 3.78M shares traded or 58.24% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 12 sales for $60.86 million activity. Sisco Robynne sold 6,048 shares worth $996,435. Dermetzis Petros sold $570,465 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Tuesday, January 15. $573,755 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano. Shaughnessy James P sold 1,545 shares worth $254,729. Stankey Michael A. also sold $296,776 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares. The insider BHUSRI ANEEL sold $1.05M.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.75M shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,140 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

