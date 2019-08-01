Nicholas Investment Partners LP Upped Its Take (TTWO) Stake by $2.07 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Decreased Its Position by $435,575 as Valuation Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 22,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 53,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $122.52. About 1.19M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $102.56. About 2.31 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 11.00 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 231,471 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Cna Finance has 0.2% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset has 0.63% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,878 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.24% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 87,897 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.46% or 98,883 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 22,389 are owned by Palladium Prns Ltd Liability. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 43,883 shares. Aperio Group Llc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mackay Shields Lc reported 173,807 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 9.07M shares. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35.28M shares. Wright Invsts Serv owns 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,776 shares.

