Nicholas Investment Partners LP Upped By $1.04 Million Its Moelis & Co (MC) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Xencor, Inc. (XNCR)

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Moelis & Co (MC) stake by 30.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp acquired 30,552 shares as Moelis & Co (MC)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 129,187 shares with $4.52M value, up from 98,635 last quarter. Moelis & Co now has $1.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 180,410 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q REV. $219.4M, EST. $199.3M; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & Co. 1Q Adjusted EPS Includes 19c Tax Benefi

Among 3 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xencor Inc has $5200 highest and $21 lowest target. $40's average target is 14.29% above currents $35 stock price.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) stake by 575,000 shares to 475,000 valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) stake by 227,158 shares and now owns 259,470 shares. Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis & Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 24.64% above currents $34.9 stock price. Moelis & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood downgraded Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $3900 target. The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Monday, April 8. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Xencor, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.43 million shares or 0.38% less from 46.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 10,519 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 72,842 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp has invested 0.12% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 5,489 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 21,391 shares. Artal Gp Sa has invested 0.46% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Advisory owns 24,582 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co reported 425,629 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0% or 94,300 shares. Geode Mngmt owns 637,704 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 364,291 shares. Metropolitan Life Company invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 82,314 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 230,474 shares.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. It has a 41.18 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $978,109 activity. $164,115 worth of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) shares were bought by STAFFORD JOHN S III.