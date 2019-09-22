Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Position in Harsco (HSC) by $6.13 Million; Peconic Partners Has Decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding as Market Value Declined

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35M shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 46.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 227,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 259,470 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, down from 486,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.69. About 1.30M shares traded or 38.66% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – Harsco Renews and Extends Logistics and Packaging Contract With ArcelorMittal Atlantique & Lorraine (AMAL) in France; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Announces Results of 63rd Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 140,319 shares to 419,457 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 113,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,952 shares. 23,303 were accumulated by Globeflex Capital Lp. Greenwood Cap Assocs holds 20,876 shares. Principal Financial Gru holds 650,704 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Com reported 0.02% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Mngmt Pro has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 200 are held by Smithfield. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 29,900 shares. The Indiana-based Everence Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Ameriprise accumulated 470,520 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com stated it has 656,279 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 49,368 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 169,300 shares. 117 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. HSC’s profit will be $28.91M for 13.67 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58M for 16.17 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.